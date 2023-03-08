The Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that involved a LaGrange County deputy Wednesday.
The crash happened when 80-year-old Lillian Jagoda turned her car out of the Dollar General store’s parking lot directly into the path of Deputy Brian Emelander’s squad car, a news release said. Emelander was driving northbound on Detroit Street in LaGrange and was responding to assist another officer prior to the crash.
Emelander, Jagoda and her passenger Barbara Ebert, 87, were taken to Parkview Hospital with injuries, a news release said. Emelander’s K9 partner was taken to a local veterinarian.
Conditions were not available as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, state police said in a news release. The crash remains under investigation.