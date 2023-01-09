Residents of northeast Indiana could see more of crimson and cream around if Indiana University succeeds in making its Fort Wayne health education presence more visible.
Deborah R. Garrison, vice chancellor and dean of the university since July, told members and guests of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club meeting that's part of what she envisions for the university.
She said she first realized the scarcity of IU-related branding here when she first came to Fort Wayne.
On one trip through town, she said, she and her colleagues saw no IU signs, despite the this year's more than 1,000 students enrolled in nursing, dental, social work, public health, health and human sciences and graduate medical education programs.
"You might ask me, 'How did that happen?'" she asked the 60 members attending Rotary's weekly lunchtime meeting at Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge with more watching remotely.
It's largely because a 2018 Memo of Understanding during the realignment of IPFW gave branding rights to Purdue University –"ergo all the gold and black," she said.
"We do envision that there will be more of that (IU's colors) someday," she said.
In the meantime, Garrison said, IU will continue to work toward doubling student enrollment from 1,000 to 2,000 students, with the goal of lessening the region's shortfall of 33,000 health professionals in northeast Indiana during the next decade.