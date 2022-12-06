An Indiana University graduate who took just seven classes locally has left IU Fort Wayne an unprecedented $2.1 million gift for student scholarships, the institution announced Tuesday.
Mark M. Suedhoff was a Fort Wayne native who died in 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His obituary described him as a skilled investor who could never say no to a friend or a plea from local charities.
"Mark was smart, empathetic, and generous," his brother, Robert Suedhoff, said in a statement. "He wanted to help people, whether they were friends or people he didn't know. Mark thought his contribution could have the best impact by supporting the education of local health care students, which is why he chose Indiana University Fort Wayne, among others."
The late Suedhoff earned his bachelor's degree from IU in 1984, with most of the courses completed in Bloomington, a news release said.
His donation to IU Fort Wayne is the campus' largest gift for student scholarships to date, the release said, noting the gift will significantly advance IU Fort Wayne's mission.
David Chappell, IU Fort Wayne director of enrollment management, said the campus is grateful for the support.
"These scholarships will positively impact our community for many years to come, as they support students working to earn degrees in health care professions," Chappell said in a statement.
The University of Saint Francis announced a similar gift from Suedhoff's estate in October. Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne also benefited from his estate and recently presented five students with Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship-Chancellor's Merit awards.