An Ivy Tech dean Monday joined the chorus of educators who say obtaining a four-year college degree isn’t necessary for life success.
Eric W. Allmon, dean of the School of Business, Logistics, and Supply Chain and School of Public Affairs and Social Services, told Rotary members that the statewide community college with a Fort Wayne campus offers dozens of associate degree and certificate programs that can propel careers.
Allmon spoke during the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club’s weekly lunchtime meeting in the Suite Level Lounge of Parkview Field.
Community colleges, Allmon said, are “the intersection of the workforce and higher education.” Students can either study short-term courses for immediate qualification for a job, such as nursing or commercial truck driving, or complete classes with the intention of transferring credits for a four-year degree, he said.
Logistics and supply chain studies and nursing are two areas with demonstrated need and a secure future.
“We heard a lot in the news about supply chains in the past couple of years,” he said. “The projections for need for nurses isn’t going away.”
Because of the diverse types of students Ivy Tech attracts, it provides many services to help them conquer whatever goals they set, Allmon said.
He detailed the Achieve Your Degree program for students who are employees of companies with tuition assistance programs.
Instead of having students pay for their courses out of pocket and get reimbursed by their company when they satisfactorily complete them, Ivy Tech bills employers directly at the end of a completed course.
“Students don’t have to pony up money at the front end,” Allmon said, adding that Parkview and Lutheran health systems and the network of state employees have been “big supporters” of the program.
Ivy Tech offers many options for coursework. Students can attend courses online, and they can enroll for college credit while still in high school.
The school has other supportive systems, Allmon said. The TRIO program provides support services to first-generation, low-income students and scholars with disabilities.
Students can access free or sliding-scale mental health counseling from the Bowen Center, borrow a computer, and access the Ivy Cares program, which can provide assistance for transportation, child care problems or food insecurity.
Allmon called Ivy Cares “life happens” assistance that keeps students on track to their degree.
Ivy Tech also is an affordable alternative, Allmon said. It can provide a degree or credential for around $9,000, he said, and students learn from knowledgeable, up-to-date instructors.
“Almost everyone full-time has been in the job (they are teaching), and adjuncts, they’re still doing the job,” he said.
Part of Ivy Tech’s emphasis on student services comes from what Allmon called a disheartening statistic from a few years ago: only about 17% of students were graduating on time.
But the institution came to realize, he said, that “on time isn’t really an option for some students” because life happens.
Allmon said he doesn’t know what the comparable statistic would be today. “But it has come up,” he said.