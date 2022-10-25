Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will hold a Trick or Treat Trail at multiple locations on Halloween.
Staff will hand out treats at the Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., and at the Student Life Center and Harshman Hall on the North campus, 3701 Dean Drive.
To join the trail, stop by any location to get a Trick or Treat bag and map of the participating offices. Costumes are optional but not required.
Hours are 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Food and monetary donations will be accepted for the U Can Crush Hunger Food Drive through Community Harvest. All donations will benefit the on-campus community cupboard.
The community is also welcome to a free Halloween luncheon featuring a costume contest and games. That's set for noon to 2 p.m. in the Student Life Center commons.