Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with RAND Corporation to have a three-year study completed in the progress of its Achieve Your Degree program.
The Achieve Your Degree program is a partnership between Ivy Tech and community businesses and institutions to offer employees the opportunity to receive a community college education at minimal upfront cost, given employer tuition benefits, a news release said.
Ascendium is providing funding for the study that will be led by RAND, a news release said. The work to assess the Achieve Your Degree program that is now statewide and was launched six years ago at its Evansville campus, Ivy Tech said in a news release.
The study will focus on learner-level outcomes, including persistence from first to second year, credential completion, time to obtain a credential, and labor market success and upward social mobility.
Molly Dodge, senior vice president of workforce and careers, said in a statement that the study will give Ivy Tech critical information it needs on the program.
“Our initial data demonstrates that Achieve Your Degree students are retained at an 8% higher rate than students who are not served by the AYD program,” Dodge said.
“With the results from this study, we hope to understand how we can increase those success rates and enrollment in the program in collaboration with even more employers.”
Data retrieved from the study is expected to improve the AYD program and guide the implementation of similar programs for low-income learners across the nation’s community college campuses.
Project insights will be distributed to various stakeholders throughout the course of the project.
Stakeholders who want to know more about the program and its supports for low-income working adult learners in partnership with employers can visit the Achieve Your Degree webpage on the Ivy Tech website.