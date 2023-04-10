Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, in partnership with local pharmacies and health departments, will offer a free walk-in vaccination clinic on April 19.
The clinic, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be at its Coliseum Campus, at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., in Room CC1640. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots will be available to students and the community.
No appointment is needed, but a state issued ID will be required, a news release said. Individuals under 18 will need to have parental consent, which can be completed while on-site. On-site COVID testing will also be available at the clinic.
For the most up-to-date information, please visit IvyTech.edu/coronavirus.