Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will offer a free walk-in vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19 in room CC1640 of its Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd, in partnership with local pharmacies and health departments.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters along with flu shots will be available to students and the community.

No appointment is needed, but a state-issued ID will be required. Those younger than 18 must have parental consent, which can be completed while on-site. On-site COVID testing will also be available.

Visit IvyTech.edu/coronavirus for information.