Financial aid professionals will volunteer at local Ivy Tech Community College campuses this weekend.
The free program helps students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA, before the April 15 deadline. The form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges and vocational schools, a news release said.
The events will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Wayne campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., and at the Warsaw location, 2545 Silveus Crossing.