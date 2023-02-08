Dozens of local organizations will be available Feb. 22 for a community resource fair at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne.
The public is invited to learn more about services available, including financial assistance, healthcare and substance abuse assistance and volunteer opportunities.Some of the organizations participating are Anthem, Brightpoint, Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Neighborlink and the YWCA.
Super Shot Inc. will be available to vaccinate people for TDAP, HPV, meningitis B, flu, and COVID.
Attendees will be eligible to win prizes, including a 31-day Citilink bus pass a $100 Kroger gift card. With questions, contact CeCe Smith at csmith1606@ivytech.edu.