Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will offer a free walk-in vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26.
Ivy Tech is hosting the clinic in partnership with local pharmacies and health departments, a news release said. The free clinic will be at the college's Coliseum campus, room CC1640, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
The clinic will offer flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
No appointments are needed. People must present state-issued identification to receive a shot.
People younger than 18 require parental consent, which can be completed while on-site. Free COVID-19 testing also will be available at the clinic.