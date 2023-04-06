Students and the public may attend the first Learn While You Earn Hiring Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw site, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw.
Attendees who RSVP at https://ivytech.edu/fair will receive access to an app a week before the event. The platform will let them apply for jobs, schedule an April 22 interview and access more information about the fair.
Interviews should take no longer than 30 minutes. The 18 employers participating in the event offer tuition assistance with Ivy Tech and other local colleges, giving employees a chance to learn while they earn.
DePuy Synthes, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, Lake City Bank, Parkview Warsaw Hospital and Zimmer Biomet are among the employers expected to participate.
Contact Allyn Decker at adecker42@ivytech.edu or 574-267-5428, ext. 7214, for information.