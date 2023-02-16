Allen County Council approved a request today to keep programs that can help people stay out of the Allen County Jail in operation.
Criminal Division Services, which oversees programs like Veterans Court and Drug Court, has operated on user fees and a surplus since 2002, said Court Executive John McGauley. Now the service fees pay for the programs’ operation costs, but Criminal Division Services can’t cover employee payroll anymore.
McGauley and Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull requested $573,731 from the Allen County Council today.
“It is inevitable,” McGauley said. “We tried to avoid this request as long as we could.”
The council members agreed to provide the funding. However, they don’t want court officials to keep returning for funding for Criminal Division Services.
When the county starts on the 2024 budget, there needs to be a better idea of what the county pays for and what the program can afford, said Councilman Kyle Kerley, R-at large.