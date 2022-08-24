The Allen County Jail has more than 700 inmates again, despite measures to keep the population down.
The increase has been steady this summer, going from 680 people incarcerated in early June to 705 in the jail on Aug. 16, according to a filing the American Civil Liberties Union made Monday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.
The jail is also again using plastic containers that function as beds when the jail doesn’t have enough places for inmates to sleep, according to the Monday filing. It also said the use of the containers, which it described as boats, went from five on July 12 and two on July 14 to 26 on Aug. 16.
Overcrowding was one reason the ACLU originally filed a lawsuit in January 2020 against the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Allen County Commissioners. The ACLU filed it on behalf of Vincent Morris, who’d been incarcerated in the jail.
Based on the suit, on March 31, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the sheriff’s department and commissioners to improve on situations that violate Constitutional rights.
Those situations included understaffing, dangers to prisoner safety, lack of time for prisoners outside of cells and the jail population going beyond its 732-prisoner capacity. It’s gone beyond capacity since 2016, and at times, the population reached up to 800.
The ACLU also asked in previous filings that the Allen County Jail not exceed 80% capacity, roughly 586 prisoners.
In response to Leichty’s March ruling, county officials stopped housing federal inmates at the jail to reduce the population. The jail got paid for housing federal inmates.
The commissioners also started developing plans to build a new jail and designated about 70 acres on the southeast side of the city as a potential site for a new 1,100-bed jail. It would be built at 5080 Adams Center Road where the Allen County Sheriff’s Department has its training facility.
The proposed jail would cost $350 million and take five years to build, based on current plans. It would be about a block away from three schools. The location has brought protests because of its proximity to the schools and location in a predominately minority neighborhood.
Despite rumors of another site replacing the Adams Center parcel as the potential jail site, County Commissioner Nelson Peters said late Tuesday afternoon that things haven’t changed.
“The Adams Center Road site continues to be our primary site,” Peters said. “We continue to look at other sites, as we have since the get-go.”
Because the county already owns the Adams Center site, it would be more economical than buying a new site, Peters said. He declined to name other potential sites and said prices go up whenever a proposed site is mentioned in public.
The ACLU and county officials will return to court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to give Leichty a status report.
Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.