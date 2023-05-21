Stephanie Detwiler joined a standing-room-only crowd at Purdue University Fort Wayne moments before 18 taiko drummers drowned out all other noise, creating a beat with choreographed arm movements as they danced their sticks from drum to drum.
As the traditional Japanese drumming began, a karate demonstration was ending elsewhere in the Walb Student Union. People continuously flowed in and out of the building as they participated in the Cherry Blossom Festival's numerous activities, a six-hour celebration of Japanese culture.
Detwiler – one of countless attendees – credited the event's directional signs for pointing her to the right place.
The venue was new to the free festival, which moved to the university because it outgrew the downtown Allen County Public Library.
Attendance last year exceeded 11,000 people, event co-chair Michele Yamanaka said, noting the library provided that information. She said this year's festival – the 15th held in person – likely garnered a bigger turnout, but organizers couldn't know for sure because there was no easy way to tally a headcount.
"We were packed in the library," Yamanaka said, "and it's almost wall-to-wall people here, too."
Moving to the PFW campus meant the scheduled entertainment – including string musical performances and a tea ceremony – could be held in spaces larger than the library's spaces. That made the lineup accessible to more people, Yamanaka said.
The International Ballroom – where people lined the walls during Fort Wayne Taiko's performance – has capacity for almost 600 people, depending on the room's setup. The Classic Ballroom has capacity for up to 350.
Regular festival attendee Chris Rosswurm appreciated the venue change.
"This is so nice," he said as his 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, put the finishing touches on a paper windsock in a room devoted to children's crafts.
The girl enjoys learning about other cultures, so visiting the Cherry Blossom Festival was a good way for him to support that interest, Rosswurm said.
After finishing the crafts, the father-daughter pair planned to watch Yasu Ishida, a story artist whose performance combined traditional Japanese theater, music, origami, magic and storytelling.
Ishida incorporated audience involvement, including by giving them a phrase to say when prompted. When the crowd lacked enthusiasm, he encouraged them to be better.
"It's good, but you guys can be great," Ishida said, promising they would get a better show by putting more into their participation.
As the campus continued to bustle with festivalgoers late into the afternoon, Yamanaka said organizers weren't confident the event would become an annual tradition when they planned the inaugural activities. She had a quick answer for its enduring popularity.
"I think it's youth driven," Yamanaka said, noting the younger generations' interest in anime and cosplay, the practice of dressing up as movie, book and video game characters.
The celebration of Japanese culture also appeals to people of Asian background, Yamanaka added.
"Their heritage counts," she said, "and there's something beautiful in it."