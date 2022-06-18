With their kickstands up and engines revving, about 100 motorcyclists took off Saturday on JAVA’s fourth annual Ride for Justice.
JAVA stands for Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy and is a local group made up of families affected by homicide that advocate for victims of injustice.
“We felt isolated, and the system truly was trying to make us feel isolated,” said Stacey Davis, one of the organization’s founders. “We reached out and found out a lot of families felt that way, too.”
The Ride for Justice is the group’s main fundraiser, and it leads participants on a route starting at Calvary United Methodist Church in southwest Fort Wayne. Riders made their way to the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ lodge at 2730 Lofty Drive, passing local landmarks including the Allen County Courthouse, Allen County Jail and mayor’s office.
“It’s just our reminder to the community and to the justice system that we’re out here watching,” Davis said.
The Eagle Riders – a group of motorcyclists from the Fraternal Order of Eagles – provided participants with a chicken barbecue dinner, bake sale, silent auction and raffle at the lodge.
The ride cost $15 for single participants and $25 for couples. Dinner at the lodge was $10, and all proceeds from the event are used to help families of victims meet their immediate needs, JAVA leader and co-founder Amy Davis said.
In previous years, money was used to create the group’s logo, make shirts, create an anonymous reporting system and help 25 families around Christmastime, she said. The fundraiser also helps support monthly events including picnics.
“This is a long-term goal,” Amy Davis said, “but we’re hoping to also get money for a memorial garden where victims’ families can go, sit in peace and mourn.”
Theresa Juillerat, organization leader and co-founder, said the group has grown “quite a bit” since its beginning in August 2018.
“This isn’t a group anyone wants to be part of,” she said. “But it feels good to make an impact and help these families.”
Tommy “Action220” Jackson is president of Tru Kingz Motorcycle Club and said he has been part of the Ride for Justice since “day one.” Tru Kingz organizes the route, which Jackson said has gotten longer over the years to pass more locations.
“This group just makes you want to be part of something bigger than yourself,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
Steve Cain, a member of Calvary Methodist Church, said JAVA’s mission is important to him because he had a friend who was shot and died in Fort Wayne. His wife, Tracy Cain, is the associate pastor at Calvary and said it’s an honor to host the group and have the church as the ride’s starting point.
“JAVA connects to people who are hurting the most,” Tracy Cain said. “It’s great to see people coming out to support this cause.”
Chris Rowlett, the church’s head pastor, led the participants in the “Blessing of the Bikes” before the ride. Both Rowlett and Tracy Cain said the church wants to help its neighbors and is proud to work with the advocacy group.
“We mourn with those who mourn,” Tracy Cain said, “and we fight with those who fight.”