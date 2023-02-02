Jefferson Pointe, an open-air shopping center in southwest Fort Wayne, today unveiled a new bench in partnership with Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project.
The Buddy Bench Project was created by local resident Sammie Vance in 2017 when she was just 8 years old and has since gained national attention for its efforts to eliminate loneliness by encouraging individuals to foster friendships. The benches, which are built out of about 200 pounds of recycled plastic caps and lids, are intended to provide a place for kids to sit when they want to make a new friend or they feel left out.
The bench at Jefferson Pointe was made possible because of Vance’s friend, Emery O’Connor, who sold 120 pairs of handmade clay earrings at goodMRKT, a highly curated shop showcasing purpose-driven brands, to help fund the project, the shopping center said in a news release.
The bench reveal coincides with Vance’s official launch of her book, “Inspire the World: A Kid’s Journey to Making a Difference” at goodMRKT.
“We could not think of a better and more fitting location for Jefferson Pointe’s first Buddy Bench than right outside our store,” said a statement from Harry Cunningham, co-founder and managing partner of goodMRKT.
“Our mission is built on the belief that we can make an incredible impact when good people, great products and exceptional causes come together. Sammie’s amazing success with the Buddy Bench Project shows that the most exceptional causes are often the simplest ones – like the importance of kindness, community and friendship in our lives, no matter our age,” Cunningham said.