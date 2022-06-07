Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl today proposed spending $8 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act money to offset the difference in costs involving future bulk trash collection for the next 2 ½ years.
That would keep the city from having to increase rates to pay for the new contractor, GFL Environmental USA, he said.
Jehl, R-2nd, held a news conference to present and discuss an alternate plan for payment to the new solid waste provider.
GFL is scheduled to take over as Fort Wayne’s solid waste hauler on July 1 with an increased price tag of $2.85 per month per ratepayer. To date, no plan has been formally presented by Mayor Tom Henry's Administration to council to pay for the improved service the city will begin receiving, as well as the bailout of the Solid Waste Fund, Jehl said.
“The easy part of the trash mess is complete, hiring a competent service provider. The hard part now begins-- paying for it,” Jehl said.
The failed Red River Waste Solutions contract had 2 1/2 years left, and the cost difference for GFL and bulk service will be approximately $8 million. The federal government has given the city $51 million in ARPA funds to offset effects of the pandemic on local government.
“The funds provide a simple but effective opportunity to make things right for the ratepayer going forward,” Jehl said.
He proposed allocating $8 million in ARPA funds to fully offset the difference in costs between the GFL/bulk collection and Red River contracts for the next 2 1/2 years, meaning there is no reason to increase rates to pay for the new contractor.
Jehl said his plan starkly contrasts with the plans being discussed by Henry's administration, which seeks to pivot the ARPA discussion towards a bailout of the Solid Waste Department.
Rather than using ARPA funds to offset the costs of the new contractor and making the ratepayer whole, the administration’s plans center around using ARPA funds for a Solid Waste bailout and paying for GFL/bulk pickup through rate increases, Jehl said.
“As bad as the bankrupt Red River’s finances are, the finances of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department are even worse," Jehl said.
"ARPA funds should be used to make things right on behalf of the longsuffering Fort Wayne ratepayer, not for the bailout of the Solid Waste Department. It inexplicably spent big while fining Red River so lightly -- it consistently defended Red River rather than holding them accountable.”