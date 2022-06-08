A Fort Wayne City Council member proposed using $8 million in federal funding to offset rate increases as the city prepares for GFL Environmental USA to take over as its trash hauler.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said $8 million of the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 pandemic relief funding should be used to offset rate increases for the first 2.5 years of GFL’s eight-year contract. The city has received about $50.8 million in the federal funds, but officials have not released a plan outlining how the money will be spent.
Red River Waste Solutions took over residential service for Fort Wayne with a seven-year contract at the beginning of 2018. The Texas company entered into a transition agreement with Mayor Tom Henry’s administration after it filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October.
GFL will take over the city’s solid waste collection July 1, but ratepayers have yet to hear what the monthly cost will be.
“The easy part of the trash mess is complete – hiring a competent service provider,” Jehl said in a news conference Tuesday. “The hard part now begins – paying for it.”
Council members, including Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, have suggested officials use the COVID-19 relief funding to offset rate increases. Jehl said $8 million will cover the difference between what bulk pickup and GFL’s trash and recycling services will cost and what ratepayers are currently paying.
Jehl said he shared his idea with Henry’s administration, but it was rejected.
City officials are instead considering using $3 million of the federal funds to bail out the Solid Waste Department’s debt, Jehl said. That plan would leave residential customers with higher rates to cover the cost difference.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said the city is still evaluating solid waste rates and also uses for the COVID-19 relief funding.
“We know that we won’t be able to continue to charge just $12 per month for all solid waste-related activities, nor will we set the rates so we overcharge our customers,” Perlich said in a statement. “Our goal is to keep costs as low as possible.”
Officials have said higher rates were to be expected, partly because of inflation. Residents could see a $6 increase in monthly solid waste bills, but Jehl said inflation would only cause about $1 of the increase.
Perlich said one reason rates have remained low is because of the poor service Red River has delivered for four years.
“Rates have remained so low over the past number of years due to not adjusting rates with Red River because of the poor service being provided, thus the impact that’s been experienced by the Solid Waste Department budget,” Perlich said.
But at this point, Jehl said the city has paid Red River more than what the contract called for. City officials used discretion when assessing fines for poor service, such as missed pickups, and Red River was only required to pay a fraction of what the company could have been fined before it was protected by bankruptcy.
Jehl said the city withheld about 1.5% of the value of Red River’s contract in fines.
“The ratepayer was never getting anywhere close to 98.5% of the value,” Jehl said.
An internal audit is being performed on the Solid Waste Department, and Jehl asked that discussions of a possible bail out for the department wait until the audit has been completed. He said the bail out and use of federal funds to avoid a rate increase should be discussed separately.
GFL was discussed briefly Tuesday at the City Council meeting. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, shared information on the marketing campaign to provide residents information about how GFL will handle trash and recycling collection.
Public service announcements began airing June 1 on local radio and broadcast stations and will continue until July 1. Residents will also receive informational postcards.
Details about solid waste education and outreach plans are available online at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/solid-waste-q-a.html.
The online plan is also available in Spanish and Burmese.