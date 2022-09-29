Jiffy Lube, an automotive service center, has launched a Catalytic Converter Initiative it hopes will reduce thefts that can be costly for vehicle owners.
Residents who visit any of Jiffy Lube’s more than 50 locations in Indiana can have a technician at the business engrave the last eight digits of the vehicle’s VIN on the catalytic converter. A stripe of high-temperature resistant paint will be added to offer an extra layer of protection.
The service is being offered indefinitely and at no cost – even if Jiffy Lube is not doing other work on the vehicle.
Another business, Take Five, offered a similar service for half a day at an Indianapolis location. Jiffy Lube said it is the first to offer the converter engraving free statewide.
Steve Sanner, Jiffy Lube’s president and owner, said during a telephone interview that the process takes just three to five minutes. Using an engraving tool, a technician is able to “kind of scratch the VIN number into the converter,” he said. “You can’t cut into it much, you don’t want to hurt it.
“The hope is that thieves will see that marking and be discouraged from stealing that one,” Sanner said. “And we also hope if they steal it and go to pawn it, the pawn shop won’t give them as much money or maybe even buy it because they’ll know what car they came off of.”
Replacing a stolen converter can cost anywhere from $500 to $2,000, Sanner said.
“We’re excited. We’re excited to help,” he said. “I hope it helps.”
A September article on the www.carfax.com blog said catalytic converter theft has exploded – jumping 1,000% in just a few years. The calculation was based on a review of service reporters for catalytic converter replacements from more than 60,000 service shops across the country, from 2019 through the first three months of this year.
Targeted vehicles include a range from small cars such as the Chrysler 200 to small to mid-size SUVs and full-size pickup trucks. Ford F-Series trucks were at the top of the list of vehicles nationally in in the Midwest that were most likely to have the converters stolen, carfax.com said.
Local numbers on catalytic converter thefts were not immediately available Thursday afternoon. But Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman Jeremy Webb said Senate Bill 293, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed this year, limits who can buy and sell catalytic converters to only licensed salvage recyclers. The bill also places a cap on cash payouts for converters at $25 per seller per day. The licensing is with the Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division.
“The law also requires these licensed salvage recyclers to keep the same records for converters as valuable metal dealers,” Webb said in an email response Thursday.
A licensed salvage recycler that knowingly or intentionally fails to maintain the records required by this section commits a Class A infraction, which carries a fine of up to $10,000, Webb said.
“This bill has caused a drastic drop in catalytic converter thefts in Indiana,” he said.