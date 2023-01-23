A 2,700-square-foot pergola can be built behind a downtown restaurant to provide outdoor dining and space for a bar, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission ruled.
At tonight’s business meeting, the commission members unanimously passed the proposal for the free-standing structure planned for back parking lot of JK O’Donnell’s, 121 W. Wayne St. That included a waiver for the pergola’s size.
Residents who live near the business showed up to voice concerns at a Jan. 9 public meeting that became contentious, but commission members approved the primary development plan with little comment. Commission member Rachel Tobin-Smith had concerns whether the pergola, and overhead shelter, would be able to fit the roughly 200 people the architect had said it could.
“I drove down there, and it’s much smaller than it looks,” she said.
The plan commission doesn’t address how many people a structure can safely hold. The city’s fire inspector would set maximum occupancy.
JK O’Donnell’s asked for the waiver on the pergola because the structure would exceed the size the city allows for an accessory structure, which is 25% or less of the square footage of the first floor of the main building. The proposed pergola would be equal to 66% of the restaurant area, based on plan commission documents.
Without the waiver, the pergola couldn’t be larger than 1,500 square feet, reducing the number of people who could be there. The expansion plans include a sidecar-style outdoor bar, which the design committee approved and which didn’t require a plan commission vote because it’s less than 1,000 square feet.
When representatives of JK O’Donnell’s presented plans at the Jan. 9 public hearing, those at the meeting were informed that the back area would have a stainless steel pergola with retractable awning, restrooms and a movable barrier to block off tables.
The parking lot would have artificial turf and space for recreational activities, including bands. Bands won’t play every weekend but will perform in the new area more than just on St. Patrick’s Day for the Irish-themed pub.
The pub won’t serve food outside, but people can bring drinks out into the pergola area. Outdoor hours would be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The residents of nearby apartments and condominiums who came to that meeting had concerns about noise from music, drunk patrons, increased traffic in the alley, people smoking in the alley and potential negative effects on property values.
The neighbors wanted guaranteed access to their condominiums’ garages, barriers so people in the pub’s expansion area can’t access the alley, limits on the music’s hours and decibel levels, daily alley cleaning at JK O’Donnell’s expense and police or security presence outside the establishment.
With the plan commission’s approval, the expansion is subject to some conditions, but those conditions didn’t include the neighbors’ concerns.
The plan commission followed its site committee’s recommendations that to get the pergola waiver and expansion approval, JK O’Donnell’s owner Cari Bean must receive approvals from relevant city agencies and departments. Also, any signs on the expansion area must meet zoning standards and the outdoor lighting must have a plan and fixtures to keep light from intruding on neighboring properties.
Also at the meeting, the commission members approved the rezoning and the primary development plan for the Schaab Riverfront Project, a makeover of the former Schaab Metal Products building at 1216 N. Harrison Street along the St. Marys River.
The rezoning must go to the Fort Wayne City Council, and the plan commission’s vote on that was a recommendation to the council members.
Steininger Development intends to turn the building into a plaza with multiple commercial spaces, including one for a restaurant.
Don Steininger, president of Steininger Development, said that he hopes to close on the building March 1. Eventually, it’ll be a venue for food, drink and entertainment that will fit into the riverfront area.
This year he plans to have his company gut the interior and complete work, such as tuckpointing and replacement windows. The goal next year is to start fixing the insides for new tenants.