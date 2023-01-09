A proposal to erect a free-standing pergola on the back parking lot at JK O'Donnell's downtown Irish-themed pub and restaurant proved contentious Monday night during its public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
Those affiliated with the establishment at 121 W. Wayne St. said the development would include a sidecar-style serving bar, stainless-steel pergola with a retractable awning, restrooms and a movable barrier to confine outdoor tables.
They said there would not be food service outdoors, but people could bring drinks outside, sit at tables or engage in recreational pub activities. The parking lot would be covered with artificial turf.
However, a half-dozen residents of nearby apartments and condos at Midtowne Crossing saw potential problems, including excess noise from music, entertainment and inebriated patrons.
Residents said they would be confronted with public urination, lighting and smoking in the alley, as well as increased alley traffic and decreased property values.
Some residents said they had not received any communication from the city or JK's about the changes.
Some residents said they weren't totally against the idea, but others said they had posted a list of five concerns around the neighborhood last weekend.
Residents said they wanted time and decibel level limits for use, guaranteed access to condo garages, barrier fences that did not allow alley access, daily alley cleaning at JK's expense and increased police and/or security presence outside the establishment.
"The point is that people live there day in and day out," said one resident. "Let them (JK's management) show a little more respect for the people who are there full time."
PLan commission member and Fort Wayne City Council member Tom Freistroffer, R-at-large, questioned the hours of operation and alley use.
He said his concern was that "residents are right on top of the space."
JK's representative, Dodd Kattman of MKM architecture + design, Fort Wayne, said hours would be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Outdoor music would not occur every weekend, but there likely would be bands more than just on St. Patrick's Day.
Rachel Tobin-Smith said her concern included that it would be easier for underage drinkers to slip in to the outdoor space. But plan commission members were told all patrons would be asked to show ID, just as inside.
Cari Bean, JK's manager/owner, also was present at the hearing.
One resident, Michael Greene, said he just brought property in the area and knew about problems with a popular tavern in Carmel. The city placed restrictions in an attempt to control them, but that did not work and "the business model fell apart," he said, adding that showed how difficult such establishments can be to police.
Several residents said they supported increased downtown dining options and other activities, and that they liked living in a more vibrant downtown. But they urged the plan commission to proceed cautiously.
One resident pointed out that the back-lot activities are twice the size of the existing indoor space, so the pub is going beyond what it does now.
"You're being asked to bend the rules a little bit," he said.
No votes were taken at the public hearing, but they are scheduled for the next business meeting of the plan commission, which will take place Jan. 23 instead of Jan. 16 because of the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
That meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in Room 30 of Citizens Square.