Joe Dahm, co-founder of Mike’s Carwash, died Saturday at age 96, the company said today in a news release.
His death was attributed to natural causes.
Joe and Ed Dahm founded Mike's Minit Man Carwash in 1948 in Fort Wayne. Ed Dahm died in 2016 at age 86 after a car crash north of Churubusco.
Joe and Ed Dahm stepped down in 1993 and turned the company over to Joe’s sons Bill and Mike Dahm. In late 2014, they worked with a consultant to peacefully divide the company in two – Mike’s Carwash and Crew Carwash – so they could more easily pass it down to their children.
Mike’s Carwash’s headquarters is now in Cincinnati, from which Joe Dahm’s sons Mike and Joe Dahm, the CEO and president respectively, manage 38 stores in three states.
Joseph Jude Dahm was born on Dec. 1, 1926, to Catherine Michel and Bert Dahm of Fort Wayne. He is survived by nine children, 30 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.