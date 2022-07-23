Grant Crawford said anyone who knew his father, Dr. John Crawford, in a political capacity would recognize one of his favorite quotes: “Friends come and go, but enemies accumulate.”
“I think he would be delighted to be proven wrong seeing so many friends here today,” Grant Crawford said Friday.
The Crawford family hosted a celebration of life for John Crawford at Memorial Coliseum. The former Fort Wayne city councilman and oncologist died at 73 after suffering a heart attack Sunday.
“Whether the connection is through medicine, politics, tennis, business or simply a love of Fort Wayne, you’re all here today, and my mom and I thank you for that,” Grant Crawford said.
He shared some of his favorite memories of his father in a eulogy Friday, with stories including the elder Crawford’s time on City Council and what he kept in his wallet.
“Fort Wayne will forever be better off having had John as one of its citizens,” Grant Crawford said. “I certainly wouldn’t be anyone close to who I am today without the guidance and support of my dad.”
Crowds formed a line inside the Coliseum’s conference center, waiting to speak with Grant and Marcia Crawford. Mementos from the New Orleans native’s life lined the walls.
Dr. Deepchand Bajpai, cofounder of Radiation Oncology Associates, was shocked when he heard about John Crawfod’s death, especially because he knew Crawford was in good health.
Bajpai said he found out after receiving a single text Sunday night, which read, “John Crawford is dead.”
“I picked up my phone, and I called the person who sent this text and I said, ‘You can’t just leave it at that. What happened?’ ” he said. “And then on Monday, I got phone calls and text messages.”
The two knew each other for 35 years and were like brothers, Bajpai said. They met when Crawford was looking for an associate and Bajpai was looking for a job as an oncologist. Bajpai said he became “totally enthralled” with Crawford’s vision.
“He was a man who knew his calling,” Bajpai said. “He knew his mission. And he was a man who would go an extra mile.”
Kristen Miller is a radiation therapist who worked with Crawford for 19 years. While she said the two weren’t close, she enjoyed working with him and was shocked when she heard about his death.
“He’s one of those people that always took care of themselves,” Miller said. “He was always exercising and seemed like such a fit person. … I just wasn’t expecting it.”
Miller said Crawford was always approachable and ready to listen to anyone.
Even though the two weren’t friends outside of work, Miller said she would often see Crawford at events when she was performing with Heartland Sings, a local choral group. He always recognized her and said something at work afterwards.
“Just a couple months ago, I saw him at work, and he goes, ‘Are you still singing with Heartland Sings?’ ” she said. “I just thought it was nice that he had thought about that because we hadn’t crossed paths in a long time.”
Mark Recht was one of Crawford’s patients and played tennis with him. He heard from friends that his doctor had died Sunday.
He described Crawford as “a very good guy” who was compassionate during treatment.
“He talked to my wife and I for an hour and a half consultation when I was getting a second opinion,” Recht. “And he was just wonderful. … He was very good all the way through, very helpful, very smart guy. … Everybody liked him.”
During City Council elections, Crawford always asked Recht if he could put a campaign sign in his yard.
“I’d say, ‘Oh sure, go ahead,’ ” he said, “even though I was on a different side of politics than he was.”
Alan Buck also said he didn’t share Crawford’s political beliefs, but the two still enjoyed discussing those matters. The pair played tennis every Friday and had known each other for more than 40 years.
Buck found out Crawford died in a text from one of their friends who had been playing tennis with Crawford on Sunday.
“I was just stunned,” he said. “You only have so many close friends.”