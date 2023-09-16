A local woman chose to return to the Johnny Appleseed Festival eight years ago with an idea to feature her unique designs.
Dawn Quick, owner and designer of Donnibelle Studio, originally was a vendor alongside her parents at the festival in the 1980s and 1990s. Quick handmade Christmas ornaments while her mom made dolls.
Quick said life took her in different directions causing her to no longer have a booth at the Johnny Appleseed Festival. However, eight years ago she decided to start her business.
Donnibelle Studio takes old items and repurposes them into jewelry, ornaments, figurines and decorations.
Quick’s booth at this year's festival featured necklaces with crystals and charms strung together to make Halloween “witch necklaces.” Quick said she started creating Halloween themed jewelry and decor two years ago during the pandemic.
“We just had time to build the line further and it worked out really well,” she said. “It's been really popular.”
One unique Halloween item included mice figurines dressed as witches.
Quick’s original items, such as the handmade ornaments, are original patterns and designs she made.
The items that repurpose old objects come from everywhere, Quick said.
“Things come into the studio in all sorts of different ways – from estate sales, thrift stores, friends, gifts,” she said.
People will also buy things if they think Quick could use them for her business.
“It’s kind of nice to use the old things because a lot of the quality of that is so much better than some of the stuff you get today,” she said. “It’s really nice to use the old crystals and the old charms and things like that.”
Quick said the Johnny Appleseed Festival has not changed since the '80s, which she considers to be a good thing.
Tammy Eslick, who owns Dogwood Lane Recycilious, said the festival has remained the same during her 15 years as a vendor.
“It’s always big crowds and all the food seems to be the same,” she said. “And I don’t see a huge difference for the better or for the worse.”
Recycilious takes old and new clothing pieces to make them more unique. Eslick adds needle felting, crochet pieces or hand dyes most of the items.
This year’s popular item has been wool sweaters with crochet granny square amplas or needle-felted mushrooms added, she said.
First-timer Cris Borowski owns Hypknotica and sells hand-knotted jewelry. She started her business as a way to make money on the road.
“I just needed a way to keep traveling, so I needed a portable craft that I could literally do anywhere,” she said.
Borowski said she is interested in returning to the Johnny Appleseed Festival, which continues on Sunday.
“It’s a huge crowd and very enthusiastic, and everyone’s very nice,” she said. “It’s a very pleasant event.”