Johnny Appleseed Festival goers will notice a significant change this month.
The Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue, festival officials announced on their Facebook page over the weekend.
It will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River, under more tree cover and with more even ground.
The Parnell Avenue area had more uneven ground, very little shade and too much noise, said festival officials, who called the change a “big move.”
“We will have big banners over in the old area redirecting you,” the festival’s Facebook page said. “So they are not gone, just relocated to better space!”
The festival returns for its 47th year Sept. 17-18 – the third weekend in September – to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum.
Hundreds of thousands of people enjoy food, homemade crafts, antiques, time-period demonstrators and other entertainment during the two-day event.
The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.