The Journal Gazette Foundation board has approved second-quarter grants totaling $141,750, bringing the year’s total to $378,285. The recipients:

Community Transportation Network – $53,000

United Way of Allen County – $22,500

Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities – $10,000

Vera Bradley Foundation – $10,000

Blue Jacket – $5,000

Fort Wayne Trails – $5,000

Planned Parenthood of Indiana – $5,000

YLNI Foundation – $5,000

YWCA Northeast Indiana – $5,000

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $4,000

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $3,750

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana – $3,000

The History Center – $3,000

Friends of the Parks of Allen County – $2,000

Inner City Hope Corp. – $2,000

LC Nature Park – $2,000

FAME – $1,500