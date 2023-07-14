The Journal Gazette Foundation board has approved second-quarter grants totaling $141,750, bringing the year’s total to $378,285. The recipients:
Community Transportation Network – $53,000
United Way of Allen County – $22,500
Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities – $10,000
Vera Bradley Foundation – $10,000
Blue Jacket – $5,000
Fort Wayne Trails – $5,000
Planned Parenthood of Indiana – $5,000
YLNI Foundation – $5,000
YWCA Northeast Indiana – $5,000
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $4,000
Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $3,750
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana – $3,000
The History Center – $3,000
Friends of the Parks of Allen County – $2,000
Inner City Hope Corp. – $2,000
LC Nature Park – $2,000
FAME – $1,500