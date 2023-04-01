The Journal Gazette Foundation’s board has approved the following grants, totaling $236,535.

The recipients:

• Arts United – $78,750

• Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – $25,000

• Humane Fort Wayne – $25,000

• Neighborhood Health – $25,000

• United Way of Allen County – $22,500

• Early Childhood Alliance – $15,000

• C2G Music Hall – $10,000

• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana – $6,000

• Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control – $5,285

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana – $5,000

• CASS Housing – $5,000

• Friends of the Rivers – $5,000

• Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana – $5,000

• Super Shot Inc. – $4,000