The Journal Gazette Foundation‘s board approved the following grants, totaling $174,250 for the fourth quarter.

An additional $405,000 in grants was approved, which will be paid out in 2023 or later. This brings the grand total awarded and paid in 2022 to $469,100.

The recipients were:

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $3,750; $300,000 approved for the A Soaring Vision campaign; and $15,000 approved for 2023

City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission – $50,000

United Way of Allen County – $22,500; and $90,000 approved for 2023

Indiana University Foundation – $10,000

Bridge of Grace – $7,500

Euell A. Wilson Center – $7,500

Audiences Unlimited – $5,000

Ball State University Foundation – $5,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana – $5,000

Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do – $5,000

CHILL – $5,000

Fort Wayne Philharmonic – $5,000

Homebound Meals – $5,000

SCAN – $5,000

States Newsroom – $5,000

The Literacy Alliance – $5,000

Vincent Village – $5,000

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services – $5,000

The League for the Blind & Disabled – $3,500

Thirteen Step House – $3,500

Inner City Hope – $2,500

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana – $2,500

Greater Fort Wayne – $500

