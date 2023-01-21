The Journal Gazette Foundation‘s board approved the following grants, totaling $174,250 for the fourth quarter.
An additional $405,000 in grants was approved, which will be paid out in 2023 or later. This brings the grand total awarded and paid in 2022 to $469,100.
The recipients were:
Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $3,750; $300,000 approved for the A Soaring Vision campaign; and $15,000 approved for 2023
City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission – $50,000
United Way of Allen County – $22,500; and $90,000 approved for 2023
Indiana University Foundation – $10,000
Bridge of Grace – $7,500
Euell A. Wilson Center – $7,500
Audiences Unlimited – $5,000
Ball State University Foundation – $5,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana – $5,000
Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do – $5,000
CHILL – $5,000
Fort Wayne Philharmonic – $5,000
Homebound Meals – $5,000
SCAN – $5,000
States Newsroom – $5,000
The Literacy Alliance – $5,000
Vincent Village – $5,000
Wellspring Interfaith Social Services – $5,000
The League for the Blind & Disabled – $3,500
Thirteen Step House – $3,500
Inner City Hope – $2,500
Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana – $2,500
Greater Fort Wayne – $500
– The Journal Gazette