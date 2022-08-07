The Journal Gazette Foundation’s board approved 24 grants totaling $221,200 for the first and second quarters of this year. The recipients were:
United Way of Allen County – $45,000
Community Transportation Network – $29,000
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – $25,000
Stillwater Hospice – $25,000
Fort Wayne Sister Cities International – $10,000
LC Nature Park – $10,000
Vera Bradley Foundation – $10,000
Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $7,500
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana – $6,000
Turnstone – $6,000
Blue Jacket – $5,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana – $5,000
CASS Housing – $5,000
Friends of the Rivers – $5,000
Matthew 25 – $5,000
Super Shot – $4,000
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $3,500
YLNI Foundation – $3,500
The History Center – $3,000
Planned Parenthood of Indiana – $3,000
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne – $2,500
Allen County Bar Foundation – $2,000
F.A.M.E. – $1,200
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library – $500