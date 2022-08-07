The Journal Gazette Foundation’s board approved 24 grants totaling $221,200 for the first and second quarters of this year. The recipients were:

United Way of Allen County – $45,000

Community Transportation Network – $29,000

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – $25,000

Stillwater Hospice – $25,000

Fort Wayne Sister Cities International – $10,000

LC Nature Park – $10,000

Vera Bradley Foundation – $10,000

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $7,500

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana – $6,000

Turnstone – $6,000

Blue Jacket – $5,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana – $5,000

CASS Housing – $5,000

Friends of the Rivers – $5,000

Matthew 25 – $5,000

Super Shot – $4,000

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $3,500

YLNI Foundation – $3,500

The History Center – $3,000

Planned Parenthood of Indiana – $3,000

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne – $2,500

Allen County Bar Foundation – $2,000

F.A.M.E. – $1,200

Friends of the Eckhart Public Library – $500