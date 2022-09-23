The Journal Gazette Foundation's board approved the follow grants, totaling $72,750 for the quarter. The recipients were:
* United Way of Allen County – $22,500
* Fort Wayne Trails – $10,000
* Healthier Moms and Babies – $10,000
* Anthony Wayne Rehabilitation Center – $5,000
* Fort Wayne Urban League – $5,000
* YWCA Northeast Indiana – $5,000
* Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $3,750
* Amani Family Services – $3,500
* Fort Wayne Youtheatre – $3,500
* NeighborLink Fort Wayne – $2,500
* Friends of the Parks of Allen County – $2,000