The Journal Gazette Foundation's board approved the follow grants, totaling $72,750 for the quarter. The recipients were:

* United Way of Allen County – $22,500

* Fort Wayne Trails – $10,000

* Healthier Moms and Babies – $10,000

* Anthony Wayne Rehabilitation Center – $5,000

* Fort Wayne Urban League – $5,000

* YWCA Northeast Indiana – $5,000

* Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $3,750

* Amani Family Services – $3,500

* Fort Wayne Youtheatre – $3,500

* NeighborLink Fort Wayne – $2,500

* Friends of the Parks of Allen County – $2,000