The Journal Gazette will be moving its larger Sunday newspaper to Saturdays, effective Jan. 28.
All of the features readers have come to expect on Sundays – including exclusive enterprise reporting, stand-alone Sports, Metro, Perspective, Business, Living and Classified/Home sections – will move to a Saturday Weekend Edition, along with color comics, puzzles, advice columns and the weekly advertising insert package.
“The decision to consolidate and remove a day of print publication was not an easy one,” JG Publisher Sherry Skufca said. “And we will continue to provide local coverage of major breaking news and sports occurring on Saturday at our website, www.journalgazette.net, which is free to all current seven-day print and digital subscribers.”
Readers can also sign up for free email newsletters, with links to the latest Daily Headlines and breaking news Alerts. Available specialty newsletters include Statehouse Scoop, Schools and Education, Events and Entertainment, Komets, Crime and Courts, Opinion, Food, Coronavirus and History Journal. Link: https://www.journalgazette.net/newsletter/
Newspapers around the country have been dropping days of print publication due to rising production and delivery costs, along with the trend of subscribers preferring the immediacy of getting their news online.
Help is available for print subscribers wishing to activate their free online subscription by calling (260) 461-8519 or clicking on the “Customer Service” link above the masthead on the JG website.
The change to an expanded Saturday edition means readers have more time to plan their weekend shopping trips, said Lori Fritz, CEO and president of Fort Wayne Newspapers. And those subscribers who have their newspapers delivered by mail will now receive their Weekend edition on Saturday instead of Monday.
The Journal Gazette has been locally owned since 1863 and partners with Ogden Newspapers in Wheeling, West Virginia, for business functions including advertising, finance, production and circulation. Newsroom content and coverage decisions are made solely by The Journal Gazette.