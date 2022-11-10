Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun travelling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing two teen girls.
On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of Richard M. Allen, 50. He faces two charges of murder in the homicides of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. The girls died on Feb. 13, 2017.
Gull declined to talk about her trip or matters that are not public record. She did say she doesn’t plan to move any hearings or the trial out of Carroll County.
“Everything will be in Delphi,” she said.
The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Gull as judge for the case on Nov. 3 after Carroll County Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself. Diener didn’t give a reason for removing himself as the judge.
The next public hearing will be 9 a.m. Nov. 22. Diener set that date for a statutory hearing on the sealed records for the case. Officials said they sealed the file from the public to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
Gull said she will also address Allen’s request for a public defender on Nov. 22 with an attorney status hearing.
“I think there’s no sense in scheduling another hearing,” she said.
Allen sent a letter to the court, filed on Wednesday, asking for an appointed lawyer due to financial hardship. His wife had to abandon her job for her personal safety, he wrote.
Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26 and announced his arrest Oct. 31. His arrest ended a 5 1/2 year manhunt that began when the girls’ bodies were found.