The mid-June sun matched warm and sunny dispositions outside Fort Wayne’s McMillen Park Community Center on Saturday afternoon, as residents, guests, vendors and performers gathered for the 2023 Macknificent Freedom Fest.
The annual celebration centers around Juneteenth, which marks the day in June 1865 when U.S. troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing news of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, two years after it was issued.
Juneteenth was proclaimed a federal holiday in June 2021.
“As we celebrate this holiday, we know that it was made into a national holiday, but our people were celebrating it long before the government decided to make it a holiday, so this is our holiday. We declared it so,” Chief Condra Ridley told the audience during the event’s opening ceremony. “And so we honor the ancestors for their resilience, for their persistence, for their love and for their prayers…And we are reminded always, that we must continue the fight for full freedom.”
Juneteenth is about celebrating community and freedom. It’s about educating, organizing and celebrating, said Adrian Curry, CEO of The Arts Leadership Center and the Macknificent Freedom Fest.
The annual celebration gives Curry hope “that we can pull together and work together, because what we’re setting off to do is to connect leaders and organizations to the collective approach to community welfare, locally and abroad.
“This is not just about the Black community, but it’s about the community as a whole,” he added.
Aisha Arrington, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League, said celebrating freedom includes the freedom to read and learn. In support of that, the Urban League gave away 100 book titles that have been banned by school districts nationwide. The organization plans to give away 400 more banned books over the coming weeks and months, Arrington said.
“We have 1,650 banned books across the country, titles like “The Bluest Eye”; “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings”; and even Ruby Bridges’ book … that’s part of our history. It’s a Black experience. It’s a Black perspective. And we should be supporting that,” she said.
Books will be available periodically throughout the summer at the Urban League’s Hanna Street office, Arrington said, adding that the organization hopes to surpass its 500-book goal.
Huntertown resident Qeyocha Green, brought her daughter to Saturday’s celebration to encourage a connection with the community and the family heritage. Green said her family has always celebrated Juneteenth, but it’s nice to see the holiday receiving the public recognition it deserves.
“This signifies the day when everybody knew they were free,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important that it’s recognized, to have that acknowledgement.”
Fort Wayne resident Myquann Davis and his son Taviono Morgan spent time during Saturday’s festivities to enjoy the inflatable bounce house. Davis, 20, said he lives just up the street from McMillen Park and attends the Juneteenth Celebration every year for the performances.
“This blows me away,” he said of Saturday’s party. “This is beautiful. Everybody’s here together. Everybody’s here as a community.”