A jury Thursday found a Plainfield man not guilty of murder in the 2015 shooting of a Fort Wayne man on the city’s southeast side.
Donte L. Curry, 42, of Plainfield, was accused of shooting at 26-year-old Harold Von Harrington seven times while Harrington was sitting in his Ford Taurus about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 2015. The jury’s not guilty verdict came after about six hours of deliberations.
When Allen Superior Judge David Zent read the verdict, there were audible sobs from Harrington’s friends and family members. Some left the courtroom immediately.
Harrington’s mother, Lynette Scroggins, looked to be in shock outside the courtroom and repeated, “I just can’t believe it.”
Defense attorney Robert Scremin said the most significant influence on jurors was the testimony of FBI agent Kelly Jay Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart refuted the testimony of witness Patrick Davis, who said he drove Curry to Harrington’s home before the shooting.
Stewart testified that none of what Davis said during the trial was what he’d said in 2015, after the murder, Scremin said.
Scremin said the prosecution’s case was based almost entirely on prison snitches and informants. “We’re certainly pleased with the verdict,” he said.
Curry said after the hearing, “I’ve been saying what I’m saying all along – I’m not guilty.”
He added, “I wish his family the best, but it wasn’t me.”
Curry was able to walk out of the Allen County Courthouse a free man instead of being processed because he was not in custody during the trial, an unusual circumstance for a defendant in a murder trial. Bail is usually not given to people charged with murder.
Scremin said that was because Curry’s July request for a speedy trial was delayed. Davis was incarcerated in Arizona, so he wasn’t available for depositions. When Curry couldn’t get the speedy trial in the legally required 90 days, the judge waived bail and Curry walked free after being released from incarceration for another case.
In addition to testimony from the informants, part of the prosecution’s case was that Curry sold Davis a handgun that matched the gun used during the shooting.
On Nov. 30, 2015, Curry offered to sell Davis the handgun – a Star 9 mm Super B, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor John Burns said during closing statements Thursday morning. Davis was working as an FBI informant at the time, helping with other homicides.
Under FBI supervision, Davis bought the gun Dec. 2, 2015. It tested as a match for the spent cartridges at the scene of Harrington’s killing.
Another witness during the trial, Cedric Edwards, had been a cellmate with Curry and said Curry told him he killed Harrington. Burns said Davis and Edwards knew things about the killing not available to the public during the investigation.
Scremin challenged the credibility of both informants in his closing statements.
“The only thing they care about is getting out of prison,” Scremin told jurors in his closing.
He also pointed out discrepancies between what Davis said to the FBI and what he said after negotiations in his own case.
Davis went into the FBI three days before the shooting, asking to be a paid informant about contract killings he knew about, Scremin said. Then Davis said he was involved with Curry killing Harrington for $3,500, but he didn’t give the FBI details about it immediately.
According to court documents, investigators received letters from Davis and another inmate in February 2021 detailing Harrington’s shooting. Davis also talked with an investigator by phone in 2020, telling the investigator he was a witness to the shooting.
Scremin told the jury during his closing that the prosecution lacked forensic evidence, such as DNA and fingerprints. Footprints in the snow weren’t photographed or measured, and there was no subpoena for phone records to see who called Harrington before the shooting.
In the closing rebuttal, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Jim Posey said that neither Davis nor Edwards had conflicts or problems with Curry – and that Davis had been Curry’s friend. Fort Wayne investigators testified that both men were consistent in their stories, he added.
Curry said after the verdict that he now plans to pursue his music career and continue training dogs.