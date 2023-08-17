Jurors this afternoon delivered a guilty verdict in the trial of a man accused of a May murder.
Steven Atkins, 38, was charged in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kiera Zepke three months ago. He now faces more than 80 years in prison based on charges of murder, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the crimes he was accused of committing.
Atkins testified on his own behalf Thursday and denied any involvement with the shooting. He said eyewitness accounts were not accurate.
“I told my side of the story; they just telling their side,” Atkins told jurors.
Two eyewitnesses who personally knew Atkins and Zepke at the time of the shooting identified the defendant by name to police. But Atkins’ attorneys, David Felts and Jerad Marks, said those witnesses’ stories didn’t add up amid questions of their own self-interest and lighting during the shooting.
Tom Chaille and Tasha Lee of the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office told jurors they would have to discredit both eyewitnesses if they believe Atkins is innocent.
“The only way you find him not guilty is if you believe him,” Lee told jurors. “And his story doesn’t match the evidence."