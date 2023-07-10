People were dancing, hugging and drinking before shots rang out, according to security camera footage of the scene at a 2017 fatal shooting at a Fort Wayne strip club.
A trial for James Starks, 29, who is accused of shooting and killing Marcus Rogan at Bleu Diamond on April 9, 2017, began Tuesday morning. In 2021, Starks was arrested on four charges – murder, criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license and an enhancement for using a gun in the alleged offenses – in connection to the fatal shooting.
Surveillance footage shown to jurors shows the crowd at the club abruptly stopping before scattering, running and stumbling into piles of people as the shooting happened. When police arrived on the scene, they found Rogan’s body riddled with bullets. Chief Counsel Tesa Helge of the Allen County prosecutor’s office said about 10 bullets hit Rogan.
Video from the club shows Starks shooting at the floor twice before walking to a group of people cowering against a stage and pointing his gun at them, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Scott Tegtmeyer. Outside the club, Stark appeared to be holding a semi-automatic handgun as he leaves the area, court records said.
In May 2020, police were able to identify Starks as the man shown in the surveillance video, according to court documents.
Medics pronounced Rogan dead at the scene, court records said. Three other victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, chest and sternum.
Helge gave a timeline of events beginning with the shooting and ending with Starks’ arrest. By the end of the trial, Helge said she will piece together the parts of the timeline to show that Starks was the shooter.
“Now it’s finally time for him to be held accountable,” she said.
Helge said jurors will hear during the four-day trial from a key witness who helped reignite the cold case – a former manager at the club who identified Starks as the shooter. About two weeks after the shooting, Tegtmeyer was contacted by the woman who said she had just seen a Snapchat message from Starks in which he confessed to killing someone, the affidavit said.
“I did it, I killed that (expletive), I’d do it again,” the alleged message said. “The feds are dumb as (expletive).”
Tegtmeyer asked the woman to take a screenshot of the message, but she said she was afraid to because the app allows senders to see who takes screenshots of their content, court documents said. The woman, who came back to police 51/2 years later when faced with her own charges, agreed to cooperate with the investigation.
William Lebrato and Jamie Egolf, the public defenders representing Starks, said the woman didn’t actually have information on the shooting. Instead, they said, she was looking for a way to ease the punishment for the crimes she was sentenced for less than a week before identifying Starks.
Egolf said nobody – not even the witness who claimed to – saw the shooting.
“No one saw the shooter,” she said, “no one saw a thing.”
Helge brought Rogan’s mother up before the jury. Lakisha Rogan described a run-in at the Allen County Courthouse with the man she believes killed her son.
Detailed in court records and the mother’s testimony, that day was significant to both homicide detectives and prosecutors. Tegtmeyer met with an Allen County Jail inmate who said he heard Starks talking about the shooting while they shared a cell, according to court records.
The man said he overheard Starks telling another inmate he hadn’t been arrested for the shooting because police had no shell casings to tie to him. Shortly after, a man with dreads was brought into the cell and started arguing with Starks about the shooting, the inmate told Tegtmeyer, according to the affidavit.
Starks and the man eventually had to be separated. When Starks calmed down after the argument, court records said, the inmate who spoke with detectives said Starks told him he was going to do the same thing to the man with dreads that he did to his brother – Marcus Rogan.
Rogan’s mother said Starks tried to speak to her through a bailiff in the courtroom, but she refused to hear the message and told the court officer, “No, he killed my son.” She said Starks also blew her a kiss from his seat.