Jurors will soon decide whether a Plainfield man is guilty of murder in a 2015 homicide he has said he was paid to do.
Closings happened this morning after two days of trial for Donte L. Curry, 42, of Plainfield. He’s accused of shooting 26-year-old Harold Von Harrington seven times Nov. 21, 2015, while Harrington sat in his own car.
Curry has said he was paid $3,500 to kill Harrington.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor John Burns described it as a brutal execution where the bullet wounds to Harrington’s arms showed him trying to defend himself from the unexpected as best he could. The shooting was also unexpected for the man who drove Curry to Harrington’s home for what Curry said was the purchase of a pound of marijuana.
The driver drove off when he saw the muzzle flash in his rear view mirror, Burns said. Witnesses saw a man who matched Curry’s description running from the scene after the shots were fired.
The driver was also working as an FBI informant at the time. On Nov. 30, 2015, Curry offered to sell him the handgun allegedly used in the killing, Burns said. The driver bought it Dec. 2, 2015, under FBI scrutiny of the deal.
Defense attorney Robert Scremin challenged the credibility of the two informants in his closing statements.
“The only thing they care about is getting out of prison,” Scremin told jurors in his closing. He also pointed out discrepancies between initial statements and what they said after getting deals.
The prosecution's case also lacked forensic evidence, such as DNA and fingerprints, Scremin said.