A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting his girlfriend and leaving her in life-threatening condition was acquitted Thursday.
A jury found Christopher Harris, 35, not guilty of aggravated battery, battery and criminal recklessness. The sentencing enhancement for allegedly using a gun in the shooting was dismissed as a result.
Harris was charged days after the shooting on Sept. 9, 2019.
Police were first called to the home Harris and the victim shared when he called 911 to report a domestic battery, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Roy Sutphin. He told police the woman hit him multiple times with a Crown Royal bottle.
Harris had a cut above his left eye and below his right eye, court documents said. After the alleged battery, Harris told police, he grabbed a handgun to scare the woman.
Shortly after responding to the home, police learned the woman admitted herself to a hospital with gunshot wounds, records said. They returned to the home to talk to Harris, who told police he fired his gun to scare the woman.
Harris said he was on an elevated surface when he fired the gun and pointed at the woman’s hip, records said. The woman’s gunshot wounds were in her elbow and abdomen.
On the 911 call, Harris could be heard saying he was going to take someone’s life if they put their hands on him again.
“They touch me one more time, I’m killing them,” Harris said. “You throw that bottle at me, I’m shooting you.”
He then said “throw it” several times.
A sound Sutphin believed to be a gunshot was then heard, records said. Harris then said he had a gun but that he did not shoot anyone.