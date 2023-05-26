An Allen Superior Court jury on Friday convicted Jacquail Belcher of three counts of murder in a June 2018 slaying.
The jury also found prosecutors had proven that Belcher had used a firearm during the offenses, a sentencing enhancement that could add 20 years to the sentence of up to 195 years he faces already.
Belcher, 30, was accused of shooting and killing Dernail Brown, 26; DeShaun Richards, 25; and Breondon Pinkston, 28. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sent jurors out shortly before 11:30 a.m. to come to a verdict in the case, and they returned by early afternoon.
Before leaving, the jury heard closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense about the evidence presented to them in the prior three days and what they should conclude from that information.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge explained to jurors how the case resulted in Belcher's arrest in January and why it took so long for detectives to piece it all together. Despite the delay, Helge said, the evidence pointed to Belcher shooting the three victims "execution" style.
She said there were no signs of a struggle, "like they didn't see it coming all at all."
But Eric Gardner, Belcher's attorney, told the jurors to focus on the identification in the matter. He pointed to several witnesses being unable to making a positive ID when presented with a photo array that included his client's photo.
In fact, Gardner said, the first element the state must prove to jurors is that his client, "the defendant, Jacquail Belcher," was the one who fired the fatal shots. He said the jury simply could not find Belcher guilty if they did not believe prosecutors made their case in identifying Belcher as the shooter.
"(Prosecutors) have to prove each and every element," Gardner said.
Gardner further referenced eyewitness statements that the shooter had a dark complexion and was tall – unlike his fair-skinned, 5'5" client. Because of this, Gardner said, jurors could not exclude every possible theory of Belcher's innocence.
"They have not done that and they cannot do that, Gardner said.
Closing for the state, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille told jurors they had to believe Belcher was the "unluckiest guy ever" to find him not guilty.
He said the evidence – from eyewitness accounts, DNA evidence suggesting Belcher was in the shooter's seat and conflicting accounts of his alibi – showed that Belcher was the one who killed three men that night.