A jury began deliberating this morning in the trial of Susan A. Behny, 75, accused of murdering her husband. A verdict is expected this afternoon.
Behny is accused of shooting Kenneth Ralph Behny, 74, in the back of the head with a shotgun on Nov. 8. She’s charged with murder and, if convicted, also faces a sentence enhancement for using a firearm during a crime.
During closing arguments, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge said that Behny’s story of what happened — that her husband was killed by an intruder who didn’t steal anything — didn’t hold up to scrutiny. There was no trail of blood or mud or grass through the house in the 3600 block of Turf Lane, but there was a bruise on Susan Behny’s shoulder that witnesses testified was consistent from recoil with a shotgun not used correctly.
Defense attorney Tony Churchward argued that the evidence was circumstantial, that the prosecution hadn’t found the shotgun used in the homicide and that there’s no confession, motive or DNA and fingerprint evidence. Her husband’s life insurance was $3,000 and didn’t cover funeral expenses.
“What you have is speculation,” he said.
Susan Behny was dependent on her husband because she couldn’t drive, and he did the shopping and cooking. She couldn’t get around without a cane, and “he did everything for her,” Churchward said.