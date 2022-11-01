A jury began deliberating late this morning in the trial for a Fort Wayne man accused of killing and dismembering a local businessman last year.
The jurors are prepared to be sequestered overnight based on Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent's instructions last week.
Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, faces life without parole in the April 23, 2021, killing of Shane Van Nguyen, 55. Cramer is charged with murder, felony abuse of a corpse and felony resisting law enforcement.
If the jury finds him guilty, it will then deliberate and vote on whether to include the prosecution’s request for a sentence enhancement for life without parole.
Both sides agree that Cramer and Nguyen were involved in a sexual relationship but disagreed on who was taking advantage of who.
During the lengthy closing arguments, the prosecution presented a timeline from early April 2021 when Nguyen offered a ride to Cramer, who was walking towards Glenbrook Square. Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said Nguyen also bought Cramer McDonald’s food, and then asked for a sexual encounter afterwards.
They exchanged phone numbers after the encounter, and from then on, Cramer was the one who always initiated contact through text messages, Chaille said. Eventually, Cramer requested a ride from Elkhart to his storage rental in Fort Wayne on April 23, 2021.
After they reached the storage facility and Nguyen was getting into the backseat, Cramer strangled him from behind, Chaille said. After Nguyen was unconscious, Cramer either hit him in the back of the head or hit his head on the cement, which according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office was the cause of death.
Chaille said Cramer then proceeded to jump on the body, cracking ribs, and hit Nguyen’s face.
Cramer drove the van to Elkhart and enlisted the help of his friend, Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton, in the dismemberment.
Defense attorney Robert Scremin told the jurors that Nguyen was a sexual predator who saw a young homeless man with mental issues, and after giving him a ride and a meal the first time, told Cramer that he owed him for it. When Cramer tried to pay him, he said that wasn’t what he wanted.
Cramer went after him at the storage facility after Nguyen allegedly suggested their encounters involve other people, Scremin said. Scremin said that Cramer listened to his friend and fled from police, but his reaction meant the death didn’t meet the definition of murder, that he planned it out.
“We’re here because Mathews is not guilty of murder,” Scremin said.
On Thursday, Judge David Zent denied Scremin's request to allow jurors to consider a lesser included charge of manslaughter, but Zent said no.