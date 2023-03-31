A Fort Wayne man faces up to 85 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Friday of murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement.
Jurors spent about four hours deliberating before deciding 24-year-old Weston Blakely is guilty. Blakely has said he was acting in self defense when he shot and killed a man he called his friend.
Jonathon Jackson, 22, died Nov. 10, 2021, of multiple gunshot wounds. Blakely shot Jackson once in the head and six times in the chest before cutting the throat of the already deceased man.
Blakely said he acted after Jackson stabbed him with a knife, an attack so serious that Blakely said he struggled to use one of his hands after the fight at the northwest Fort Wayne apartment.
Allen County Deputy prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge say the evidence – paired with Blakely’s inconsistent story of that day’s events – points to his guilt.
During closing arguments, Chaille told jurors Blakely was at a crossroads and made the decision to shoot and kill Jackson rather than call 911 for help. He showed autopsy and crime scene photos of Jackson, asking them to recall testimony from Blakely in which he gave varying accounts of what happened.
“He wanted him dead,” Chaille said.
Robert Scremin, Blakely’s defense attorney, said the prosecutors “love these semantics,” referring to Chaille’s focus on Blakely’s words during the trial and in an interview with police. He told jurors there was nothing calculated behind his client’s words, adding that’s just how people talk.
Scremin said his client is lucky to be alive after a “vicious attack” by Jackson in which Blakely was stabbed 20 to 30 times in the hands and neck, including near his jugular vein.
“If you want justice for the victim,” Scremin said, gesturing to Blakely, “he’s sitting right over there.”
Scremin told jurors he didn’t have to twist anything because his client was clearly defending himself after simply “trying to help a friend” by letting him stay the night at his apartment.
Helge followed Scremin argument to close the state’s case, saying the killing was not done in self-defense, but vengeance. And if jurors don’t believe Blakely attacked in self-defense, they must find him guilty, she said.
Blakely is expected to be sentenced at 10 a.m. May 2 in Allen Superior Court.
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.