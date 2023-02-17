A Fort Wayne man faces at least 45 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of felony murder and attempted robbery Friday.
Ronald W. Price, 49, was one of three suspects charged with felony murder after the fatal shootings of Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30, on April 20, 2021. The women died of wounds from a gun that was never located by police.
The jury deliberated for about three hours at the end of the four-day trial before rendering a verdict.
Price was found guilty of three of the six charges against him – two counts of felony murder and one count of attempted robbery. The jury found Price not guilty of two counts of murder and an enhancement for using a firearm to commit the homicide.
Felony murder is defined by state law as a murder committed in the act of another felony, such as attempted robbery. The double jeopardy clause in the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted for the same crime twice, so Price couldn’t be convicted of both murder and felony murder.
Felony murder carries a sentencing range of 45 to 65 years. The attempted robbery charge calls for a possible sentence of 10 to 30 years.
Joshua Dube, 37, and Marina Zrnic, 33, were both initially charged with felony murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of plea agreements. Zrnic admitted to a charge of attempted robbery, and Dube pleaded guilty to three felonies: robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession.
Dube and Zrnic are scheduled to be sentenced Friday by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.
The women were killed after Dube and Dray argued over the belongings of Dube’s brother-in-law, who had died from a drug overdose. Dube said he entered the Third Street home with a gun so that the women felt threatened, but court records say he never fired it.
In 2021, Zrnic told police that Price shot the victims. As they got to the front door, Price pushed past Zrnic “and just started shooting,” she told police.
Price’s sentencing hearing is set for March 10.