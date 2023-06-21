A mother Wednesday told the jury charged with determining the guilt or innocence of the man accused of killing her son that she has only four children now.
Kimberly Cutler used to have five children before her son, 27-year-old Dequavius Tyler, was gunned down last June. Prosecutors said they believe Issac Martin is the man who fired the shots that killed Tyler.
Martin, 30, is charged with murder, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun. He faces up to more than 80 years in prison if found guilty.
Martin was charged in October and soon after requested an early trial that began Wednesday. The jury is expected to make a decision Friday.
His charges stem from June 12, 2022, when police received multiple calls for shots fired in the 5000 block of Oliver Street shortly after 5 a.m. That’s where they found Tyler, who died within hours of the shooting. He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was surrounded by about 20 shell casings, according to court documents.
Police found Martin not long after, and he was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement after a car chase.
Officers listened to phone calls between Martin and a woman, who was later charged with assisting a criminal, while he was in jail. They discussed what sounded to investigators like the pair were trying to find and conceal a gun used in the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Aaron Johnson.
The woman, who was given a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against Martin, told police that he told her where to find the gun and she later gave it to someone to dispose of, said Tesa Helge, chief counsel of the Aleen County Prosecutor’s Office. The suspected murder weapon hasn’t been recovered.
Helge told jurors during opening statements that a “silly” fist fight was the starting point for the early morning shooting. Helge said she and co-counsel Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee will use testimony and crime scene evidence to convince the jurors that Martin killed Tyler.
Jamie Egolf and Tyree Barfield, Martin’s defense attorneys, agreed the shooting was set off by a fight and ended in what Elgolf described as a “absolute nightmare,” but they disagreed with the prosecution on the circumstances. Egolf said Tyler walked away from the fight and returned with a gun, which was later found near him as he died.
“Evidence will show you Dequavius Tyler brought a gun to a fist fight,” Egolf said.