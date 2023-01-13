A jury couldn’t agree on whether a Fort Wayne man should be convicted of murder, after deliberating for more than nine hours Friday.
Henry C. Myers Jr., also known as Henry Meyers, 39, was charged in December 2021 with murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm to commit murder. A felony charge of criminal recklessness was previously dismissed.
The charges followed a shootout that left Myers critically injured; 33-year-old Alexia Deane Quinn dead; and another man in serious but stable condition.
The jury was hung on the charges of murder and felony battery by means of a deadly weapon. Henry was found guilty of the felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Myers can receive the firearm enhancement only if he is found guilty of murder, said Tesa Helge, an Allen County deputy prosecutor. The charges the jury failed to agree on will likely be set for a new trial. That date could be decided at a Jan. 27 status hearing.
The jury started deliberations about 11:40 a.m. Friday and returned with verdicts about 8:45 p.m., Helge said.
Myers reportedly was fighting in December 2021 with the mother of his children, who later witnessed the December shooting. He accused her of infidelity, choked the woman at their home and threatened to kill her, their two children and himself before he asked where their children were, court records state.
Myers’ son was at a sleepover with friends to celebrate Christmas, so Myers took the woman and drove to the home in the 8700 block of Lima Road. Myers demanded that his son come outside, and he became angrier after he found out his daughter was also at the home, witnesses said. The girl had texted her brother, asking him to pick her up when their parents were fighting at home, she told police.
Before arriving at the friend’s home, Myers allegedly texted the children on a group message saying, “you can run but you can’t hide.”
When Myers arrived, the children hid in a bedroom on the home’s second floor. The girl told police she thought she heard Myers yelling about killing everyone in the house, court records said.
Myers pulled out a gun while demanding his children exit the Quinns’ home, witnesses told police. The Quinns, who were not involved in the infidelity, were protecting Myers’ children from their father, a probable cause affidavit said.
Alexia Quinn, who was armed, demanded that Myers put his gun down. Shots were fired, and Myers, Quinn and her husband were shot an unknown number of times, according to court records. Police didn’t disclose the name of Quinn’s husband.
When police responded, Myers, Quinn and her husband were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Quinn was later pronounced dead at the hospital.