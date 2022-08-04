A jury is deliberating this afternoon in the trial of Kennisha Jackson for the Jan. 14, 2020, murder of Diquan Meriwether.
Closing arguments this afternoon presented the jurors with a decision of whether Jackson, 21, acted in self-defense when she shot Meriwether inside her home. Both were 19 at the time.
Security camera video of the porch at 2827 Abbott St. in Fort Wayne — recorded from many angles — figured heavily in the closing arguments.
Defense attorney Donald Swanson said the shooting became a matter of self-defense when Meriwether tore open the screen door while the two were arguing, allegedly over money she owed for marijuana. He said she had a right to protect herself by any means necessary when he went in and battered her.
County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee argued that the video and evidence don’t support that. After Meriwether pulled the screen door open, he stood there until Jackson grabbed him by the hood of his sweatshirt and pulled him into the home, while he resisted.
Meriwether left shortly after, clutching his chest and without his hoodie, and Jackson is seen in the doorway switching an automatic handgun from one hand to the other with a calm demeanor and without evidence of any bleeding from an eye injury police photographed later and she said came from Meriwether.
Lee maintained that Jackson’s injury happened later and that she and people who came over afterwards cleaned the scene and altered things to hide that the shooting wasn’t self-defense.