Attorneys are preparing to give opening statements this afternoon for the man accused of a fatal 2022 shooting.
Issac Martin is charged with murder, criminal recklessness and faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun during the commission of the alleged offenses. He faces up to more than 80 years in prison if found guilty.
The 30-year-old defendant was arrested in October, accused of shooting and killing Dequavius Devonte Tyler last June. Nearly 20 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Aaron Johnson.
Police spoke to witnesses who said Martin and Tyler were fighting leading up to the shooting, court documents say.
The trial is expected to end Friday.