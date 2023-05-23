A trial for a man accused of shooting and killing three people in 2018 began this morning with the selection of a jury.
Opening statements for the trial of Jacquail Belcher, who is charged with three counts of murder and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a crime, will begin at about 3 p.m. Belcher could face more than 200 years in prison if convicted of all counts.
Bechler will be represented by public defenders Ryan Gardner and Gregory Miller during the trial that is set to last four days. He is accused of shooting and killing Dernail Brown, 26; DeShaun Richards, 25; and Breondon Pinkston, 28.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille gave potential jurors a brief overview of their case at the start of jury selection, detailing how they plan to prove to jurors Belcher was in the back passenger side seat of a car when he shot the three men.
Gardner told jurors he will share evidence that a man ruled out as a suspect by police shortly after the shooting is the true killer.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will oversee the trial.