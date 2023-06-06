A jury trial is underway for the trial of a man accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child almost 50 times in July.
Brandon K. Williams, 42, was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation after police allegedly found him standing over the bloodied pregnant woman.
Two 911 calls led police to the apartment where they heard the woman yelling for help, gasping and moaning, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Officer Christopher McBride. She was unrecognizable because of the amount of blood and swelling, pleading with officers to save her.
“Tell everyone I love them,” the woman told police, saying she was going to die.
She was stabbed at least 48 times, suffered multiple fractures and was choked several times, according to court records.
Opening statements were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.