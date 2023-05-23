A four-day trial for a man accused of shooting and killing three men in 2018 began Tuesday with testimony from the mothers of the victims.
Each of the mothers – Tonda Thomas, Evonda Pinkston and Goldstine Holman – told the jury they did not know 30-year-old Jacquail Belcher, the man accused of killing their children, until after their sons were dead. Belcher is charged with three counts of murder and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm while allegedly shooting and killing Dernail Brown, 26; DeShaun Richards, 25; and Breondon Pinkston, 28.
Evonda Pinkston, mother of Breondon Pinkston, told jurors she first heard her son was dead when multiple people came to her and said they thought he might have been shot. She said she tried calling him, but he never answered.
“I kept calling, and calling, and calling, and calling,” Pinkston said.
Belcher could face more than 200 years in prison if convicted of all counts. He is represented by public defenders Ryan Gardner and Gregory Miller, who say their client did not commit the three murders.
Holman, Richards’ mother, told jurors she last saw the three men and a man she has identified as Belcher at her house when she arrived hours before the shooting. She said her son was not supposed to have people in her home, and they left soon after she arrived.
In the early stages of the investigation, Holman told police the man she saw with the three victims earlier that night looked like a suspect whom officers had ruled out early in the investigation. The former suspect is the man who defense attorneys say actually committed the murder.
Holman later identified Belcher as the man who was with the victims after looking at a photo array, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Ben MacDonald. Belcher and the former suspect have similar dreadlock hairstyles, court records say.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille gave potential jurors an overview of their case during opening statements. They detailed how they plan to prove to jurors Belcher was in the back passenger side seat of a car when he shot the three men.
Helge said by the time Belcher was arrested more than four years after the shooting, multiple sources pointed to the defendant as being the killer. She said prosecutors will show that through DNA evidence, eyewitness accounts, identifications through photo arrays and surveillance footage.
But the most incriminating tie between the murders and Belcher, she said, was his alleged admission to a man who said Belcher told him he “smoked three people because they were after his cousin.” After the case has been presented, Helge said they will ask the jury to do what prosecutors think is right.
“We’ll come back then and ask you to find him guilty,” Helge said.
Gardner said the man’s testimony will not carry much weight because he was offered a plea agreement in exchange for him testifying against Belcher.
The attorney said he will prove his client had no involvement in the murders because he has an alibi for the time the shooting took place. Belcher’s mother said he was at home about an hour before the shooting and didn’t leave for the rest of the night.
“Jacquail Belcher was not the person who did this,” Gardner said, saying his defendant was not the shooter behind the triple homicide.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will oversee the trial that was initially scheduled to end Thursday but could last into Friday.